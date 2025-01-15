Left Menu

Dramatic Fourth Day Unfolds at Australian Open

The fourth day of the Australian Open featured notable victories and exits. Novak Djokovic advanced, breaking a Grand Slam record set by Federer, while Marta Kostyuk, Arthur Fils, and Naomi Osaka also progressed. Laura Siegemund upset Olympic champion Zheng, and weather played a role in postponing some matches.

The fourth day of the Australian Open in Melbourne showcased a blend of thrilling victories, unexpected upsets, and weather disruptions. At the forefront was Novak Djokovic, who not only cruised into the third round but also broke Roger Federer's record for the most Grand Slam singles matches played.

Marta Kostyuk advanced effortlessly, defeating Jule Niemeier 6-3 6-0, while Arthur Fils won against Quentin Halys in a tightly contested French affair. Naomi Osaka staged an impressive comeback, eliminating Karolina Muchova 1-6 6-1 6-3 after struggling in the initial set.

Perhaps the day's most significant upset was Laura Siegemund, who knocked out Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in straight sets. The rain played its part, causing delays on the outer courts but failing to dampen the competitive spirit of the players as they battled for a place in the next round.

