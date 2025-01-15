Pakistan Set to Host Grand Champions Trophy Opening Amid Diplomatic Hopes

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for the Champions Trophy's grand opening ceremony, slated for February 16 or 17, with hopeful anticipation of the presence of India's captain, Rohit Sharma. The PCB awaits the International Cricket Council's (ICC) nod regarding the ceremonial schedule.

Commencing on February 19 in Karachi, the eight-team tournament sees India hosting their matches exclusively in Dubai, citing security concerns. In a strategic move, the PCB has obtained governmental clearances for the swift issuance of visas to all players and officials partaking in pre-tournament events.

A PCB insider emphasized that preparations for an extravagant opening, inclusive of all teams and captains in Pakistan, are a top priority, adhering to traditional protocols. The ceremony's date hinges on the final warm-up match line-up, as international diplomatic arrangements witness seamless cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)