HS Prannoy Battles Back: Resilience and Redemption on the Badminton Court

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy contends with formidable health challenges as he aims to reclaim his place among the sport's elite. Despite recent setbacks, including a chikungunya infection that impacted his performance in the Paris Olympics, Prannoy remains steadfast in his efforts to recover and compete at the highest level.

Reflecting on his recovery journey, Prannoy admits that the road back has been arduous. 'Post-chikungunya, it's been a struggle to achieve full fitness,' he said, acknowledging the vital importance of staying active in the circuit to regain form. 'I'm at about 60-70% fitness now but remaining on the court is key.'

At 32, Prannoy faces the challenge of maintaining his top-30 world ranking in a rapidly changing sport where younger athletes dominate. He remains committed to his craft, emphasizing short-term goals as the best strategy for success moving forward. His unwavering determination embodies his resolve to return stronger than before.

