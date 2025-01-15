HS Prannoy Battles Back: Resilience and Redemption on the Badminton Court
Indian badminton player HS Prannoy is overcoming challenging setbacks, including health issues, to make a comeback. Struggling with injuries and a chikungunya infection, Prannoy aims to stay among the top players by focusing on short-term goals. His journey is marked by resilience and determination to regain his form.
- Country:
- India
Indian badminton star HS Prannoy contends with formidable health challenges as he aims to reclaim his place among the sport's elite. Despite recent setbacks, including a chikungunya infection that impacted his performance in the Paris Olympics, Prannoy remains steadfast in his efforts to recover and compete at the highest level.
Reflecting on his recovery journey, Prannoy admits that the road back has been arduous. 'Post-chikungunya, it's been a struggle to achieve full fitness,' he said, acknowledging the vital importance of staying active in the circuit to regain form. 'I'm at about 60-70% fitness now but remaining on the court is key.'
At 32, Prannoy faces the challenge of maintaining his top-30 world ranking in a rapidly changing sport where younger athletes dominate. He remains committed to his craft, emphasizing short-term goals as the best strategy for success moving forward. His unwavering determination embodies his resolve to return stronger than before.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Resilience: From Challenges to Triumphs
Nick Kyrgios: Struggling for a Comeback at the Australian Open
Gabriela Dabrowski's Inspiring Comeback: From Cancer Surgery to Tennis Triumph
Ukraine's Resilience: Defending Against Missile Barrage
Xi Jinping's 2025 Vision: Reunification and Economic Resilience