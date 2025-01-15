Left Menu

PCB Announces Pricing Strategy for Champions Trophy Tickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set ticket prices for the Champions Trophy, starting at PKR 1000. Ticket prices vary by match and venue, with higher costs for semi-finals and VIP enclosures. The PCB plans to retain earnings from tickets and hospitality in Dubai, as the neutral venue for India's matches.

  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled ticket pricing details for the upcoming Champions Trophy, accessible in an internal document reviewed by PTI. Prices begin at PKR 1000, translating to around INR 310, for the General Enclosure at all matches held in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Significantly, ticket prices escalate for marquee games and stages; the Pakistan vs. Bangladesh match in Rawalpindi sees a rise to PKR 2,000, and seats for semi-finals at this general level climb to PKR 2,500. VVIP tickets for all events are set at PKR 12,000 but double to PKR 25,000 for semi-finals.

Besides spectator tickets, the PCB aims to keep extensive gate money receipts from Dubai-hosted matches, where the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is tasked with advising the ICC and PCB on financial aspects like ticket and hospitality box pricing.

