Shikhar Dhawan: From Humble Beginnings to Cricketing Glory

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shares his early career struggles and perseverance during an event with underprivileged children. Dhawan reminisces about his days of hard work, which eventually led to his successful cricketing career. He aims to inspire young talent through the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:58 IST
Shikhar Dhawan: From Humble Beginnings to Cricketing Glory
Shikhar Dhawan (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricket opener Shikhar Dhawan opened up about the challenges he faced at the onset of his career at a heartening event organized for young cricketers affiliated with various NGOs under the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. Speaking to underprivileged children, he shared the difficulties encountered during the early phases of his cricket journey.

Dhawan, as revealed in a press statement, recounted, "I started playing for a club at a young age, practiced diligently for a year before participating in a tournament." He emphasized that in his nascent days, he not only worked hard in practice but also undertook tasks such as pitch rolling, serving tea to coaches, and spending hours under the sun, all just to secure 10 minutes at the crease by day's end. Such commitments and perseverance paved the way for his rise to international cricketing prominence, he narrated during a special session held last December, where he presented gifts and held an engaging Q&A session with the kids.

Through his foundation, Dhawan is determined to positively impact the lives of youngsters by providing them both material assistance and moral encouragement. His transition from humble origins to celebrated cricket stardom underscores the values of perseverance and dedication. Recently, the 38-year-old announced his retirement, sharing an emotional message via Instagram. Over his expansive career, Dhawan amassed numerous accolades, particularly excelling in ODI cricket.

In 167 ODIs, Dhawan scored an impressive 6,793 runs with an average of 44.1, comprising 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In Test cricket, he formed notable partnerships, scoring 2,315 runs in 34 matches with an average of 40.6, including seven centuries and five fifties. Meanwhile, in T20Is, Dhawan played 68 matches, accumulating 1,759 runs with an average of 27.9, notching up 11 fifties. Within domestic circles, he participated in 122 First-Class matches and scored 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, with 25 centuries and 29 fifties. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

