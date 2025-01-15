Left Menu

Dramatic Comeback Secures Mohammedan SC Draw Against Chennaiyin FC

Mohammedan SC staged a sensational comeback to draw 2-2 against Chennaiyin FC in a thrilling Indian Super League match. With stunning late goals from Manvir Singh and Remsanga, Mohammedan SC overturned a two-goal deficit, thwarting Chennaiyin FC's lead, despite Connor Shields' impressive performance in Kolkata.

CFC's Connor Shields dribbling with the ball against MSC's Thokchom Adison Singh and Mirjalol Kasimov (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In an electrifying match at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Stadium, Mohammedan SC staged a remarkable comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw in the 2024-25 Indian Super League on Wednesday. Chennaiyin FC took the lead early on with Laldinpuia Pachua's header in the 10th minute, followed by Lukas Brambilla doubling their advantage in the 49th minute.

Mohammedan SC, however, responded fiercely in stoppage time, with Manvir Singh narrowing the deficit in the 90+5 minute, before Remsanga sealed the equalizer in dramatic fashion at 90+12. The match witnessed a stellar display from Connor Shields, whose two assists elevated him to the top of the season's assist charts with eight.

While Chennaiyin exhibited control in the second half, Mohammedan SC found their rhythm, culminating in a resilient finish. The dramatic end was marked by a penalty awarded to the hosts, which led to a valuable point for Mohammedan SC. They now prepare to face Mumbai City FC, while Chennaiyin gears up for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

