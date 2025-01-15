Left Menu

James Vince Steps Back from First-Class Cricket to Join PSL

James Vince, Hampshire's T20 captain, has opted out of first-class cricket for the 2025 season to join the Pakistan Super League. This decision comes amidst the ECB's restrictive NOC policy during the English domestic season. Vince's departure marks a significant shift in his career path.

Updated: 15-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:03 IST
James Vince, well-regarded for his key role at Hampshire, has announced his withdrawal from first-class cricket for the upcoming 2025 season, positioning himself to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), despite new restrictive No-Objection Certificate (NOC) policies put in place by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

While Vince continues as Hampshire's T20 captain, he has stepped down from his post as club captain, which he held for nine seasons, and will not compete in the County Championship this summer. Instead, he prioritizes his commitment to white-ball cricket globally, having been retained by Karachi Kings for the PSL.

Concerns over financial repercussions were crucial in Vince's decision, especially after the PSL rescheduled its seasons to align with the English summer. Furthermore, Hampshire highlighted that his relocation to Dubai, followed by targeted incidents at his UK home, also played a role in this strategic career move.

