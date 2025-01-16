PSG Triumphs Over Espaly in Thrilling French Cup Encounter

In an exhilarating French Cup match, Paris St Germain emerged victorious against fifth-tier FC Espaly with a 4-2 win, securing their spot in the last 16. The match witnessed an early upset as Kevis Gjeci capitalized on a defensive mishap to give Espaly an unexpected lead within three minutes.

Despite an abundance of missed chances, PSG equalized in the 37th minute with a magnificent long-range strike by Warren Zaire-Emery. Espaly displayed resilience with goalkeeper Jordan Etienne's standout performance, though he could not stop PSG's Desire Doue from scoring in the 67th minute.

PSG's relentless attack finally paid off as Bradley Barcola scored two minutes before full-time and Goncalo Ramos secured the win with a penalty in stoppage time. They now focus on maintaining their lead in Ligue 1 and preparing for upcoming Champions League challenges against Manchester City.

(With inputs from agencies.)