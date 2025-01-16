Left Menu

PSG Triumphs Over Espaly in Thrilling French Cup Encounter

Paris St Germain defeated FC Espaly 4-2 to advance to the last 16 of the French Cup. Despite an early setback, PSG equalized and dominated the match with notable performances from Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola. PSG remains strong in Ligue 1 and upcoming Champions League matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 04:20 IST
PSG Triumphs Over Espaly in Thrilling French Cup Encounter

In an exhilarating French Cup match, Paris St Germain emerged victorious against fifth-tier FC Espaly with a 4-2 win, securing their spot in the last 16. The match witnessed an early upset as Kevis Gjeci capitalized on a defensive mishap to give Espaly an unexpected lead within three minutes.

Despite an abundance of missed chances, PSG equalized in the 37th minute with a magnificent long-range strike by Warren Zaire-Emery. Espaly displayed resilience with goalkeeper Jordan Etienne's standout performance, though he could not stop PSG's Desire Doue from scoring in the 67th minute.

PSG's relentless attack finally paid off as Bradley Barcola scored two minutes before full-time and Goncalo Ramos secured the win with a penalty in stoppage time. They now focus on maintaining their lead in Ligue 1 and preparing for upcoming Champions League challenges against Manchester City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025