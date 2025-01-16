Left Menu

Sorloth's Double Propels Atletico to Copa del Rey Quarters

Striker Alexander Sorloth led Atletico Madrid to a 4-0 victory over Elche, securing their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. The win marks Atletico's 15th consecutive victory in all competitions, showcasing their defensive solidity and offensive prowess, even with key starters resting.

Striker Alexander Sorloth played a pivotal role in Atletico Madrid's convincing 4-0 win against Elche, advancing the team to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday. The victory highlights Atletico's 15th consecutive win, extending their record-breaking winning streak under manager Diego Simeone.

Despite resting several key players, including Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak, Atletico dominated the match effortlessly. Sorloth scored early, capitalizing on a defensive error, and later extended the lead from the penalty spot. The team maintained their top LaLiga form against a resilient Elche side.

The win, which includes goals from Riquelme and Alvarez, sees Atletico join Spanish giants Barcelona in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, alongside other LaLiga teams like Getafe and Valencia. Simeone praised the team's humility and perseverance, emphasizing their readiness for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

