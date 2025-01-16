Left Menu

Swiatek and Raducanu Set for Showdown at Australian Open

Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round of the Australian Open, defeating Rebecca Sramkova. Emma Raducanu, overcoming her own challenges, set up a match with Swiatek. Others like Hubert Hurkacz faced defeats, while Ons Jabeur advanced amid a medical scare. The event continues to thrill fans with intense matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 08:33 IST
Iga Swiatek surged into the third round of the Australian Open on a sunny Thursday, displaying commanding form against Rebecca Sramkova with a 6-0, 6-2 win. The Polish star quickly dominated the court at Rod Laver Arena, shrugging off 2022 as she prepares to face Emma Raducanu next.

Raducanu, who has faced injuries post her 2021 US Open triumph, also reached the third round after besting Amanda Anisimova in a close match, 6-3, 7-5. Raducanu expressed enthusiasm for her upcoming clash with Swiatek, emphasizing her desire to test her skills against the accomplished Pole.

On a day packed with exciting tennis action, Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina booked their places in the next round. While Hubert Hurkacz exited, Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic shined with his steady play. As the event unfolds, fans are eager for more thrilling matchups at the year's first major.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

