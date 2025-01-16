Swiatek and Raducanu Set for Showdown at Australian Open

Iga Swiatek surged into the third round of the Australian Open on a sunny Thursday, displaying commanding form against Rebecca Sramkova with a 6-0, 6-2 win. The Polish star quickly dominated the court at Rod Laver Arena, shrugging off 2022 as she prepares to face Emma Raducanu next.

Raducanu, who has faced injuries post her 2021 US Open triumph, also reached the third round after besting Amanda Anisimova in a close match, 6-3, 7-5. Raducanu expressed enthusiasm for her upcoming clash with Swiatek, emphasizing her desire to test her skills against the accomplished Pole.

On a day packed with exciting tennis action, Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina booked their places in the next round. While Hubert Hurkacz exited, Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic shined with his steady play. As the event unfolds, fans are eager for more thrilling matchups at the year's first major.

(With inputs from agencies.)