Barcelona and Atletico Secure Victories in Copa del Rey Drama

In an impressive display, Barcelona cruised to a 5-1 victory over Real Betis in the Copa del Rey round of 16, keeping their momentum from winning the Spanish Super Cup. Goals from Gavi, Jules Koundé, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal secured their spot in the quarterfinals.

Barcelona's recent surge in form follows a challenging 2024, marked by the addition of playmaker Dani Olmo who assisted in Gavi's opening goal. The team showed resilience with Yamal assisting Koundé in the 27th minute. Despite having two goals called off by VAR, their offensive onslaught continued.

Atletico Madrid joined the headlines by thrashing Elche 4-0 without several regular starters. Their 15th straight victory breaks the club's previous record. Alexander Sorloth and Rodrigo Riquelme were among the key scorers in maintaining Atletico’s impressive run.

