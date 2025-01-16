Rybakina Powerhouses Past Jovic in Australian Open Thriller

Elena Rybakina has continued her dominant run in the Australian Open, sending American wildcard Iva Jovic home with a 6-0 6-3 victory. The sixth seed displayed impressive skill, especially in the opening set, leaving the 17-year-old Jovic with little opportunities to find her footing.

Although Jovic, the youngest woman in the second round, found some form in the second stanza, nudging ahead at 3-1 at one point, Rybakina's experience shone through. She rallied back, regaining control to secure her place in the third round.

Rybakina, a finalist at the Melbourne Park in 2023, will face a challenging opponent in the form of Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska next, who herself made headlines last year by reaching the semi-finals as a qualifier.

(With inputs from agencies.)