Rybakina Powerhouses Past Jovic in Australian Open Thriller
Elena Rybakina defeated American wildcard Iva Jovic 6-0 6-3 at the Australian Open to advance to the third round. Despite Jovic's spirited performance in the second set, Rybakina's experience secured her the victory. Rybakina will now face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the next round.
Elena Rybakina has continued her dominant run in the Australian Open, sending American wildcard Iva Jovic home with a 6-0 6-3 victory. The sixth seed displayed impressive skill, especially in the opening set, leaving the 17-year-old Jovic with little opportunities to find her footing.
Although Jovic, the youngest woman in the second round, found some form in the second stanza, nudging ahead at 3-1 at one point, Rybakina's experience shone through. She rallied back, regaining control to secure her place in the third round.
Rybakina, a finalist at the Melbourne Park in 2023, will face a challenging opponent in the form of Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska next, who herself made headlines last year by reaching the semi-finals as a qualifier.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahayuti Eyes Local Victory: Strategic Moves Ahead of PMC Polls
Kusal Perera's Electrifying Century Leads Sri Lanka to Victory
Celebrating Excellence: National Sports Award Winners 2024
Kusal Perera's Blazing Record Century Guides Sri Lanka to Victory
Men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winner Praveen Kumar also finalised for Khel Ratna: Sports Ministry.