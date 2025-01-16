Left Menu

Rybakina Powerhouses Past Jovic in Australian Open Thriller

Elena Rybakina defeated American wildcard Iva Jovic 6-0 6-3 at the Australian Open to advance to the third round. Despite Jovic's spirited performance in the second set, Rybakina's experience secured her the victory. Rybakina will now face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:18 IST
Rybakina Powerhouses Past Jovic in Australian Open Thriller
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Elena Rybakina has continued her dominant run in the Australian Open, sending American wildcard Iva Jovic home with a 6-0 6-3 victory. The sixth seed displayed impressive skill, especially in the opening set, leaving the 17-year-old Jovic with little opportunities to find her footing.

Although Jovic, the youngest woman in the second round, found some form in the second stanza, nudging ahead at 3-1 at one point, Rybakina's experience shone through. She rallied back, regaining control to secure her place in the third round.

Rybakina, a finalist at the Melbourne Park in 2023, will face a challenging opponent in the form of Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska next, who herself made headlines last year by reaching the semi-finals as a qualifier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025