From Chandigarh to Captaincy: Sonam's Kho Kho World Cup Journey
Sonam Garg, originally from Chandigarh, never imagined she would lead the Australian kho kho team at the World Cup. Balancing family, work, and sports, she credits her supportive husband and son. Despite challenges, she finds joy in representing Australia and reliving childhood memories.
Sonam Garg, once a school kho kho enthusiast from Chandigarh, leads Australia, her adopted home of a decade, in the ongoing World Cup. This journey reminds her of long past, cherished childhood memories.
Balancing life between her full-time finance job, family responsibilities, and her passion for sport hasn't been simple. Yet, with her husband and son's support, Sonam proudly steps onto the world stage, taking leave from work and making the most of her son's summer vacation.
In multi-cultural Australia, building a kho kho team was achievable despite the sport's obscurity. The team comprises players of diverse origins, and Sonam revels in the camaraderie, sportsmanship, and the cultural blend, illustrating sports' unifying power in her role as captain.
