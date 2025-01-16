Olympique Lyonnais Violence Inquiry After Cup Shock

In a shocking turn of events, Olympique Lyonnais supporters were involved in violent incidents after the club's unexpected French Cup defeat to Bourgoin-Jallieu. The match ended with the amateur side winning on penalties, sparking a pitch invasion by fans from both teams, leading to fights.

Laurent Prud'homme, OL's director general, condemned the violence unequivocally. He announced that the club would cooperate with Bourgoin to review footage and identify those responsible, ensuring appropriate measures are taken against verbal, physical, or racist misconduct.

The incidents have led to fears that the club's reputation could suffer, with Prud'homme urging that such behavior "must no longer tarnish the image of OL." He added that decisive actions will be pivotal for maintaining order and security in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)