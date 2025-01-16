Left Menu

Thrilling Clashes and Surprises at Australian Open Day 5

The fifth day of the Australian Open was filled with exciting matches and unexpected turnarounds. Top-seeded players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek advanced, while upset victories were achieved by players like Miomir Kecmanovic against Hubert Hurkacz. Intense performances shaped the progression to the third round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:37 IST
Thrilling Clashes and Surprises at Australian Open Day 5
  • Country:
  • Australia

The fifth day of the Australian Open brought a flurry of high-stakes matches and stunning upsets. Notable performances came from Jannik Sinner, who rebounded from a first-set stumble to defeat Tristan Schoolkate, highlighting a busy day for Italians in Melbourne.

Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek breezed through to the next round with a powerful showing against Rebecca Sramkova. American player Emma Raducanu knocked out Amanda Anisimova, setting up a highly anticipated clash with Swiatek.

Polish seed Hubert Hurkacz faced a surprising second-round exit against unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic. The competition remains fierce as players advance to the third round, promising more thrilling tennis ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025