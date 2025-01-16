Thrilling Clashes and Surprises at Australian Open Day 5

The fifth day of the Australian Open brought a flurry of high-stakes matches and stunning upsets. Notable performances came from Jannik Sinner, who rebounded from a first-set stumble to defeat Tristan Schoolkate, highlighting a busy day for Italians in Melbourne.

Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek breezed through to the next round with a powerful showing against Rebecca Sramkova. American player Emma Raducanu knocked out Amanda Anisimova, setting up a highly anticipated clash with Swiatek.

Polish seed Hubert Hurkacz faced a surprising second-round exit against unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic. The competition remains fierce as players advance to the third round, promising more thrilling tennis ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)