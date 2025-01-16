Dortmund's Desperate Bid to Salvage Season Under Sahin

Borussia Dortmund's season teeters on the edge after consecutive league defeats, placing immense pressure on coach Nuri Sahin. The team, last season's Champions League finalists, has struggled with just one win in their last six matches. Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Holstein Kiel drew sharp criticism from Sahin, intensifying rumors about his potential replacement.

Speculation surrounding successors is rife, with Sahin potentially facing his final chance to reclaim momentum when Dortmund visits Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday. "We can't continue with business as usual," said Sahin, acknowledging the significance of the upcoming clash. With key players Karim Adeyemi and Pascal Gross returning, Dortmund aims for resurgence against the team currently third in the standings.

Missing out on next season's Champions League would be a significant blow to the club, both sportingly and financially, especially for a publicly listed entity like Dortmund. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt, bolstered by top scorer Omar Marmoush, poses a formidable challenge. Their star player has drawn interest from top European clubs, including Manchester City, making Friday's match potentially his last for the German side.

