PCB Tightens Media Access Amid Stadium Renovations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restricted media access to stadiums undergoing construction in Karachi and Lahore ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The move aims to prevent inaccurate reports about preparation issues emerging in international media, potentially tarnishing Pakistan's image as a host for the event.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed new restrictions on media access to stadiums under renovation in Karachi and Lahore as preparations intensify for the ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB is working to finalize renovations before the upcoming tournament, now allowing media visits only on designated days under supervision.

This decision follows concerns about unauthorized individuals filming construction progress and possibly fostering misleading narratives picked up by international outlets, suggesting inadequacies in Pakistan's readiness to host the event.

