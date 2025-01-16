Bahrain's Gulf Cup Triumph Sets Stage for World Cup Dreams

Bahrain's dedicated push towards World Cup qualification received a significant boost after their recent Gulf Cup triumph. The team, led by coach Dragan Talajic, achieved victory with a 2-1 win over Oman in Kuwait, marking their second Gulf Cup title. This success has infused the squad with renewed confidence as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Historically, Bahrain has come close to World Cup qualification, narrowly missing out in both 2006 and 2010. However, with the World Cup expanding to 48 teams, the opportunity to qualify has increased, motivating the island nation to aim for a historic first-ever World Cup appearance. Talajic, with extensive coaching experience in the Gulf, has quickly made his mark since taking over as head coach.

The key focus remains on the World Cup qualifiers, with Bahrain scheduled to face Japan in March. Talajic emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and being prepared for every scenario on the field. The Gulf Cup victory, achieved with decisive wins against strong opponents, positions Bahrain as a formidable contender in the World Cup qualifying rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)