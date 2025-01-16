WPL 2025 Expands to New Cities

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to commence on February 14, marking a new chapter with games spread across four cities: Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Lucknow. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule on Thursday.

This edition will open at the newly established BCA Stadium in Baroda, hosting the Gujarat Giants against the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both Baroda and Lucknow have been included as hosting cities for the first time, while Mumbai returns to the hosting list.

Mumbai's iconic Brabourne Stadium will be the venue for the grand finale on March 15. The tournament format features single-header matches, culminating in high-stakes playoff games leading to a final showdown to crown the new champions.

