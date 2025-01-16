Left Menu

WPL 2025 Expands to New Cities

The Women's Premier League 2025 will begin on February 14, expanding to four cities: Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Lucknow. The tournament will kick off in Baroda, and the final will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The format includes single-header matches and a playoff system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:04 IST
WPL 2025 Expands to New Cities
  • Country:
  • India

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to commence on February 14, marking a new chapter with games spread across four cities: Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Lucknow. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule on Thursday.

This edition will open at the newly established BCA Stadium in Baroda, hosting the Gujarat Giants against the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both Baroda and Lucknow have been included as hosting cities for the first time, while Mumbai returns to the hosting list.

Mumbai's iconic Brabourne Stadium will be the venue for the grand finale on March 15. The tournament format features single-header matches, culminating in high-stakes playoff games leading to a final showdown to crown the new champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025