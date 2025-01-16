Epic Battles and Rising Stars: Australian Open Day Highlights
Defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced to the third round of the Australian Open following a comeback win. Notable upsets include teenager Learner Tien defeating Danil Medvedev. Key players like Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu also progressed, while Danielle Collins entertained with her lively post-match remarks against booing fans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:05 IST
Defending champion Jannik Sinner showed resilience as he advanced to the third round of the Australian Open, recovering from an early setback to defeat Tristan Schoolkate in four sets.
Among the day's surprises, American teenager Learner Tien upset fifth-seed Danil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set match, marking his place as a rising star.
Meanwhile, prominent figures such as Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, and Elena Rybakina secured wins. Notably, Danielle Collins captured attention with her post-match comments directed at booing fans, humorously acknowledging their contribution to her income.
(With inputs from agencies.)
