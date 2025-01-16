Left Menu

Epic Battles and Rising Stars: Australian Open Day Highlights

Defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced to the third round of the Australian Open following a comeback win. Notable upsets include teenager Learner Tien defeating Danil Medvedev. Key players like Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu also progressed, while Danielle Collins entertained with her lively post-match remarks against booing fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:05 IST
Epic Battles and Rising Stars: Australian Open Day Highlights
Jannik Sinner

Defending champion Jannik Sinner showed resilience as he advanced to the third round of the Australian Open, recovering from an early setback to defeat Tristan Schoolkate in four sets.

Among the day's surprises, American teenager Learner Tien upset fifth-seed Danil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set match, marking his place as a rising star.

Meanwhile, prominent figures such as Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, and Elena Rybakina secured wins. Notably, Danielle Collins captured attention with her post-match comments directed at booing fans, humorously acknowledging their contribution to her income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025