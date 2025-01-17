Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Bids Farewell to Napoli for PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the exceptional Napoli winger, has officially announced his departure from the Italian club in a sentimental social media message. This move comes as the Georgian international prepares to join French champions Paris St Germain.

In an Instagram video, Kvaratskhelia expressed his emotional farewell, stating, "It's hard for me, but it's time to say goodbye." He reminisced about his extraordinary time in Naples, sharing numerous memories and emotions with fans.

Having signed with Napoli in 2022, Kvaratskhelia was instrumental in securing the club's first Scudetto in 33 years, notching 12 goals and 13 assists. Despite his departure, his contract with Napoli was initially set until 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)