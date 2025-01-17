Left Menu

Bopanna and Zhang's Resilient Advance: A Triumph at Australian Open

Rohan Bopanna and Shuai Zhang moved to the Australian Open mixed doubles second round, beating Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4. The Indo-Chinese duo showcased strong serves and strategic gameplay to secure victory. Bopanna aims for redemption following an early men's doubles exit.

Updated: 17-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:00 IST
Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Chinese partner Shuai Zhang have advanced to the second round of the Australian Open mixed doubles, securing a commanding victory over Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic. Their 6-4, 6-4 triumph showcased both precision and strategic acumen in a match lasting just over an hour.

After an early setback in the men's doubles, Bopanna delivered an impeccable performance alongside Zhang. The duo will face the victors of the match between the fourth-seeded pair of Taylor Townsend and Hugo Nys and the home favorites, Maddison Inglis and Jason Kuber, in the pre-quarterfinals.

The Indo-Chinese team's sharp serving and tactical returns put them ahead, capitalizing on Dodig and Mladenovic's errors, including critical double faults. Bopanna and Zhang put on a display of solid net play and precise groundstrokes that ultimately earned them a place in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

