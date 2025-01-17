Yuvraj Singh Defends Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Amidst Challenges

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind Rohit Sharma's captaincy, despite recent losses against New Zealand and Australia in the Test series both at home and away. Rohit, who led India to a whitewash defeat at home, breaking a 12-year record, has faced criticism for the team's performance.

Singh emphasized the need for patience with Gautam Gambhir's entry into the system, while praising Rohit's past successes, including a T20 World Cup victory and an IPL legacy with Mumbai Indians. He underscored the importance of considering Rohit's achievements over the past few years, rather than judging him on an isolated series defeat.

Since mid-2024, Rohit's prowess as both a batter and captain has waned. He struggled to accumulate runs, with disappointing averages in the 2024/25 Test season. Despite these challenges, Rohit remains a pivotal figure, having guided India to significant triumphs, although recent records reflect a decline with six Test losses in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)