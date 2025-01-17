Left Menu

Yuvraj Singh Defends Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Amidst Challenges

Despite recent setbacks for Indian cricket under Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh supports the captain's leadership. Sharma has experienced stark highs and lows, including India's ICC T20 World Cup win in 2024 but struggled in the 2024/25 Test season amid poor personal form and successive series losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:07 IST
Yuvraj Singh Defends Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Amidst Challenges
Yuvraj Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind Rohit Sharma's captaincy, despite recent losses against New Zealand and Australia in the Test series both at home and away. Rohit, who led India to a whitewash defeat at home, breaking a 12-year record, has faced criticism for the team's performance.

Singh emphasized the need for patience with Gautam Gambhir's entry into the system, while praising Rohit's past successes, including a T20 World Cup victory and an IPL legacy with Mumbai Indians. He underscored the importance of considering Rohit's achievements over the past few years, rather than judging him on an isolated series defeat.

Since mid-2024, Rohit's prowess as both a batter and captain has waned. He struggled to accumulate runs, with disappointing averages in the 2024/25 Test season. Despite these challenges, Rohit remains a pivotal figure, having guided India to significant triumphs, although recent records reflect a decline with six Test losses in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025