Spiti Cup 2025: Tod Zone's Triumph Amidst Snowy Challenges

The third day of the Spiti Cup 2025 exhibited thrilling ice hockey matches amidst snowy challenges. Tod Zone claimed the U-18 Boys' title after a close win over Center Zone, while Center Zone Women rose to the top with a decisive victory. The day concluded with Tod Zone Men securing third place.

17-01-2025
Players of Tod Zone and Center Zone ((Photo- IHALS)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third day of the Spiti Cup 2025 witnessed icy drama as fresh snowfall momentarily delayed proceedings at the picturesque rink in Kaza. Despite the challenges, locals joined hands to ready the Kaza Main Ice Hockey Rink for heated clashes.

Post-delay, Tod Zone celebrated a thrilling 7-6 triumph over Center Zone in the U-18 Boys' championship. Elsewhere, Center Zone Women solidified their dominance, defeating Pin Zone 5-1 and inching closer to the women's title. Tod Zone Men secured their place in the men's category by edging out Pin Zone 3-2 under snow-laden skies.

The action commenced with Sham Zone's U-18 Boys seizing third in their category after a 3-0 win against Pin Zone, with standout performances from Tanzin Zangpo and Tanzin Yontem. The night capped off with anticipation growing for the upcoming women's match between Tod and Pin Zones and the potential men's finale involving Center and Sham Zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

