Saqib Mahmood Joins England Tour After Visa Approval

England's fast-bowler Saqib Mahmood has successfully secured his visa for the much-anticipated white-ball tour of India, which includes an opening T20I match in Kolkata on January 22.

Despite missing an important training session in the UAE due to travel document delays, the 27-year-old Lancashire seamer, of Pakistani heritage, is now set to join his teammates. He will participate alongside notable bowlers like Jofra Archer and Mark Wood under the guidance of mentor James Anderson on their journey to India.

This isn't Mahmood's first encounter with visa-related obstacles. In 2019, he was replaced in an England Lions squad heading to India for the same reason. With his recent recovery from lower-back injuries and acknowledgment as the Caribbean T20I series' player of the series, Mahmood's presence is crucial as England prepares for five T20Is and three ODIs in India.

