Harbhajan Singh Calls Out BCCI's 'Old Wine in New Bottle' Policy

Harbhajan Singh, former Indian off-spinner, has voiced his skepticism over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 10-point policy for centrally-contracted players. He claims that these regulations have been in effect since his own playing days and questions when and why they were changed.

Describing the guidelines as reiterations rather than innovations, Singh contends that this announcement distracts from India's recent subpar cricket performances against New Zealand and Australia. The new policy mandates player discipline, mandatory domestic cricket participation, limits on family presence during tours, and a ban on personal endorsements.

Singh, along with former teammate Irfan Pathan, believes the timing of these guidelines detracts from the pressing need to address on-field issues. He argues that these measures are not the root cause of recent failures, emphasizing the need for a focus on cricketing fundamentals.

(With inputs from agencies.)