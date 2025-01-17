Left Menu

Selection Dilemma: India's Squad Picks for Champions Trophy

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, faces challenges in picking India's squad for the Champions Trophy. Key considerations include Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and Yashasvi Jaiswal's form. Decisions about Rohit Sharma's leadership and KL Rahul's position also weigh heavily, alongside potential inclusions of Rishabh Pant and others.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is poised to announce India's Champions Trophy squad, confronted with critical choices relating to player fitness and performance.

Jasprit Bumrah's back spasms and Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive form are pivotal to squad decisions, as the committee evaluates their inclusion.

The meeting will also clarify Rohit Sharma's role amid ongoing discussions about the squad's composition, with potential debates about KL Rahul and others.

