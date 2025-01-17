Left Menu

India's Women Kho Kho Team Storms into Semis with Commanding Win Over Bangladesh

The Indian women's kho kho team advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 World Cup with a powerful 109-16 victory over Bangladesh. Led by Priyanka Ingle, the team exhibited dominance in all phases, marking their fifth consecutive 100+ point match. The semi-final is set for Saturday.

Updated: 17-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:44 IST
Players in action. (Picture: Kho Kho World Cup 2025). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's kho kho team clinched a semi-final spot in the 2025 World Cup with an emphatic 109-16 win over Bangladesh at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Under the leadership of Priyanka Ingle, the team demonstrated exceptional dominance across all four turns, notably executing a Dream Run of over five minutes during Turn 2.

India's quarterfinal clash on Friday saw them overpower Bangladesh from the outset. In Turn 1, they established control, scoring over 50 points with contributions from seasoned players Nasreen Shaikh and Priyanka Ingle. Despite Bangladesh's efforts, the Indian team maintained the pressure, performing another strategic Dream Run early in Turn 2 led by Ingle, Ashwini Shinde, and Reshma Rathod.

Continuing their form in Turn 3, India thwarted Bangladesh's attempts to regain composure. Reshma Rathod's impressive skydive secured India's fifth straight 100-point match. Ultimately, India wrapped up the game with a 109-16 scoreline, setting up a highly anticipated semi-final. In other women's matches, Uganda, South Africa, and Nepal also advanced, while Iran, South Africa, and Nepal progressed in the men's division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

