Swiatek Dominates Raducanu in Australian Open Triumph

Polish tennis sensation Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance on the seventh day of the Australian Open, decisively defeating Emma Raducanu with a score of 6-1, 6-0.

Under bright skies at Melbourne Park, Swiatek continued her unbeaten streak against the Briton, swiftly advancing to the fourth round.

Meanwhile, other highlights included Djokovic's impressive victory over Machac and Gauff's win over Fernandez, marking their respective advances to the tournament's later stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)