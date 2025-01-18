Swiatek Dominates Raducanu in Australian Open Triumph
Iga Swiatek, the Polish tennis star and second seed, delivered a commanding performance against Emma Raducanu. She secured a swift 6-1, 6-0 victory, maintaining her flawless record against the Briton and advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
Polish tennis sensation Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance on the seventh day of the Australian Open, decisively defeating Emma Raducanu with a score of 6-1, 6-0.
Under bright skies at Melbourne Park, Swiatek continued her unbeaten streak against the Briton, swiftly advancing to the fourth round.
Meanwhile, other highlights included Djokovic's impressive victory over Machac and Gauff's win over Fernandez, marking their respective advances to the tournament's later stages.
