Left Menu

Thrilling Day Seven Surprises at the Australian Open

The seventh day of the Australian Open saw Alex Michelsen upset Karen Khachanov, while Iga Swiatek defeated Emma Raducanu. Other highlights included vintage Djokovic defeating Machac, Gauff advancing to the last 16, and Bencic progressing after Osaka's injury retirement. Sabalenka also advanced despite serve challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 08:04 IST
Thrilling Day Seven Surprises at the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

Day seven of the Australian Open brought unexpected results and stellar performances. Unseeded American Alex Michelsen caused an upset by defeating Russian 19th seed Karen Khachanov in straight sets, showcasing skill and determination.

Meanwhile, Polish second seed Iga Swiatek delivered a masterclass performance against Emma Raducanu, sealing her victory confidently in just over an hour. Swiatek's consistency reinforced her Grand Slam credentials as she progressed into the fourth round with ease.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic exhibited vintage form, breezing past Tomas Machac to secure a place in the next round. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka both advanced, with Sabalenka brushing off concerns over her serve. Belinda Bencic moved forward after Naomi Osaka retired due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025