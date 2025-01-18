Thrilling Day Seven Surprises at the Australian Open

Day seven of the Australian Open brought unexpected results and stellar performances. Unseeded American Alex Michelsen caused an upset by defeating Russian 19th seed Karen Khachanov in straight sets, showcasing skill and determination.

Meanwhile, Polish second seed Iga Swiatek delivered a masterclass performance against Emma Raducanu, sealing her victory confidently in just over an hour. Swiatek's consistency reinforced her Grand Slam credentials as she progressed into the fourth round with ease.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic exhibited vintage form, breezing past Tomas Machac to secure a place in the next round. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka both advanced, with Sabalenka brushing off concerns over her serve. Belinda Bencic moved forward after Naomi Osaka retired due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)