Epic Showdown: Kerala Blasters vs. NorthEast United in ISL Clash

Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC face off in a pivotal ISL 2024-25 match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. With impressive home and away records, both teams aim to continue their winning streaks. Key players Ajaraie and Sadaoui could be decisive in this anticipated encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:15 IST
KBFC's Jesus Jimenez celebrating with team mate Kwame Peprah after scoring (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC will host NorthEast United FC in a crucial Indian Super League 2024-25 match on Saturday at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, starting at 7:30 pm IST. With recent successes at home, Kerala Blasters FC looks to maintain their dominance, having secured victories in their last two home games.

The match offers an opportunity for the Blasters to achieve three consecutive home wins for the first time since the 2022-23 season. Currently ninth with 20 points from 16 matches, the Blasters seek to extend their unbeaten home streak against NorthEast United FC to nine encounters.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC, sitting fifth with 24 points, have been impressive on the road, securing two away wins in their recent outings. The Highlanders aim to capitalize on Kerala Blasters' vulnerability in defending set-pieces, having conceded 13 goals this season, as they attempt to improve their track record in Kochi.

Both sides feature standout players, with Ajaraie nearly becoming the top contributor in Highlanders' history and Sadaoui leading the league with shot-ending carries. Kerala Blasters FC's interim coach TG Purushothaman emphasized teamwork, while NorthEast United coach Juan Pedro Benali stressed the importance of securing points in each match.

With a high-scoring game anticipated, a potential victory for Kerala Blasters FC might see them chart three consecutive home wins with three-plus goals for the first time in ISL history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

