Mia Blichfeldt Criticizes Conditions at India Open Badminton
Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt has criticized the conditions at the India Open Super 750 tournament, highlighting the unhealthy environment of New Delhi. She experienced a stomach infection but advanced to the second round before losing. Blichfeldt expressed her discontent with playing conditions and pollution levels in the city.
- Country:
- India
Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt has voiced strong criticism over the conditions at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament took place. Highlighting the city's 'unhealthy and unacceptable' pollution levels, she called the situation 'unfair' for all players involved.
Despite battling a stomach infection, the world number 23 advanced past the first round before losing to China's Wang Zhi Yi in the second round. Blichfeldt expressed frustration on Instagram, stating that two consecutive years she has suffered illness during the tournament, blaming poor conditions for her setback.
Blichfeldt described her struggle, recounting a night of severe illness that left her exhausted. She emphasized the mental challenge it took to compete, expressing disappointment that preparation was undermined by subpar conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi-NCR Reinstates Stage 3 Air Quality Curbs Amid Rising Pollution
Controversy Over Voter List Deletions in New Delhi
Curbs under stage 3 of Graded Response Action Plan back in Delhi-NCR amid rise in air pollution levels: Order.
Modi’s Vision for A New Delhi: From Housing to Green Infrastructure
Supreme Court Pushes for Hologram Stickers to Combat Air Pollution