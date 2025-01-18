Mia Blichfeldt Criticizes Conditions at India Open Badminton

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt has voiced strong criticism over the conditions at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament took place. Highlighting the city's 'unhealthy and unacceptable' pollution levels, she called the situation 'unfair' for all players involved.

Despite battling a stomach infection, the world number 23 advanced past the first round before losing to China's Wang Zhi Yi in the second round. Blichfeldt expressed frustration on Instagram, stating that two consecutive years she has suffered illness during the tournament, blaming poor conditions for her setback.

Blichfeldt described her struggle, recounting a night of severe illness that left her exhausted. She emphasized the mental challenge it took to compete, expressing disappointment that preparation was undermined by subpar conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)