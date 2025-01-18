Dramatic Upsets and Stellar Performances Define Day 7 at Australian Open

The seventh day of the Australian Open unfolded with remarkable twists and unforgettable tennis action. Ukrainian 28th seed Elina Svitolina created a major upset by defeating fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, winning 2-6 6-4 6-0, and advancing to face Veronika Kudermetova in the next round.

Gael Monfils, known for his endurance, pulled off a surprise victory over U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, claiming a four-set triumph. The 38-year-old Frenchman showcased his resilience and determination to outlast the American fourth seed.

Youthful prowess was on display as American teenager Learner Tien became the youngest male player since Rafael Nadal to reach the Australian Open's round of 16. Meanwhile, second seed Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on the court, steamrolling Emma Raducanu to maintain her perfect head-to-head record against the Briton.

