Gael Monfils Makes History: Mastery on the Melbourne Stage

Gael Monfils, at 38, joins Roger Federer as the only older players to reach the Australian Open's fourth round in the expanded era. Monfils overcame Taylor Fritz with a stunning performance, showcasing his resilience and skill. Monfils' determination continues as he faces younger competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:51 IST
Gael Monfils
  • Country:
  • Australia

Gael Monfils has carved his name alongside Roger Federer, becoming one of the few men aged 38 or older to reach the Australian Open's fourth round since the tournament expansion in 1988. Monfils displayed a remarkable comeback against the 4th seed, Taylor Fritz, in a thrilling match on Saturday.

Sealing his victory with a 134 mph ace, Monfils celebrated with a dance on the baseline to a chorus of roaring fans at Margaret Court Arena. His determination and powerful performance, which included 24 aces, outshone Fritz, who struggled to counter Monfils' relentless energy.

Monfils attributes his success to rigorous discipline and a firm belief in his abilities, despite never advancing past the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. His next challenge is against the younger Ben Shelton, and his recent achievements portray a seasoned athlete's enduring spirit in the face of age and competition.

