Unhealthy Conditions at India Open Tennis Tournament Spark Outrage

Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt criticized the playing conditions and pollution at the India Open Super 750 tournament, held in New Delhi, as unhealthy and unacceptable. Despite playing through a stomach infection, she lost in the second round. The Badminton Association of India faces logistical challenges at the venue and seeks alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt has voiced her dissatisfaction with the playing conditions at the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament, hosted at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. She specifically criticized the pollution levels in New Delhi, declaring such conditions as 'unhealthy and unacceptable.' Despite contracting a stomach infection, Blichfeldt managed to reach the second round before losing to China's Wang Zhi Yi.

In a candid Instagram post, Blichfeldt expressed her frustration over having her preparations marred by the poor environment. She described the situation as unfair, noting the difficulties of training and playing amidst smog, along with bird and dust issues. BAI cited logistical challenges, as they only secured the venue four days before the event, and are considering alternative options.

Blichfeldt's struggles were not isolated, as French mixed doubles players Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue also reported unfavorable conditions. Previous complaints were raised at other tournaments in India, indicating a broader issue with facilities that included bird droppings and poor water quality at hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

