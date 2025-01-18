Ole Gunnar Solskjær's New Chapter with Besiktas
Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the former Manchester United manager, has taken up a new challenge as head coach of Besiktas. Signing an 18-month contract with the Turkish club, Solskjær aims to lead them to success. Without a coaching role since 2021, he's set to make a significant impact.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the celebrated former Manchester United manager, has begun a fresh journey as head coach of Besiktas, marking his return to management after a three-year hiatus.
Solskjær has signed an 18-month contract with the Turkish league club, which provides an option for an additional year. The 51-year-old Norwegian is expected to inject fresh energy and expertise into the team, as reiterated by the club's warm welcome.
Besiktas has been without a coach since dismissing Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November. With Solskjær at the helm, the club hopes to improve its sixth-place standing in the league.
