Ole Gunnar Solskjær's New Chapter with Besiktas

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the celebrated former Manchester United manager, has begun a fresh journey as head coach of Besiktas, marking his return to management after a three-year hiatus.

Solskjær has signed an 18-month contract with the Turkish league club, which provides an option for an additional year. The 51-year-old Norwegian is expected to inject fresh energy and expertise into the team, as reiterated by the club's warm welcome.

Besiktas has been without a coach since dismissing Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November. With Solskjær at the helm, the club hopes to improve its sixth-place standing in the league.

