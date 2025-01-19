Dominant Displays as Sabalenka Shines at Australian Open

On the eighth day of the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated her dominance by defeating Russian 14th seed Mirra Andreeva with a decisive 6-1 6-2 win at Rod Laver Arena. The match unfolded on a sunny Sunday morning, as Melbourne basked in 29 degrees Celsius heat.

This victory marks an important start to the fourth round of the Grand Slam, with Sabalenka's performance setting the tone for the week's upcoming matches. The defending champion, currently ranked as world number one, played exceptionally against the promising Russian teenager.

As the tournament progresses, tennis enthusiasts are excited to witness how stories develop. Sabalenka's impressive display hints at compelling action ahead, while other matches, such as Draper against Alcaraz and Sinner's clash with Giron, add to the anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)