Sabalenka Storms Into Australian Open Quarter-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, decisively defeated teenager Mirra Andreeva with a score of 6-1, 6-2, securing her place in the Australian Open quarter-finals. This victory marks Sabalenka's 18th consecutive win at Melbourne Park.

Despite being stunned by Andreeva in last year's French Open quarter-finals, Sabalenka showcased an elevated level of play, minimizing threats from her 17-year-old opponent with powerful serves. The match concluded in just over an hour, following an unreturnable serve by Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is set to face the winner of the match between Donna Vekic and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her 11th quarter-final appearance out of her last 13 Grand Slam tournaments, showing confidence in her play amidst the warm conditions of Rod Laver Arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)