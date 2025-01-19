Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Andy Reid fourth coach to 300 wins, including playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs made fresh history for their accomplished head coach Saturday in their 23-14 divisional-round victory over the visiting Houston Texans. The Chiefs raised Reid's record in the playoffs to 27-16, putting him within four wins of the all-time leader, Bill Belichick (31 playoff wins). But when taken in concert with Reid's 273 regular season victories, Reid has 300 career wins.

Report: Texas, Steve Sarkisian agree to 7-year deal

After reportedly turning down interviews with two NFL teams regarding their coaching vacancies, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian agreed to a new seven-year deal, ESPN reported on Saturday. Per ESPN's report, the deal tacks on another year to Sarkisian's existing contract and ensures he will be among college football's highest-paid coaches.

Tennis-Sabalenka puts down teen challenge to reach quarter-finals

World number one Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside teenager Mirra Andreeva 6-1 6-2 to romp into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday and remain on course for a third straight title. Andreeva, the 14th seed, was simply unable to get going in the fourth-round clash on Rod Laver Arena as Sabalenka raised her level a couple of notches to extend her winning streak at Melbourne Park to 18 matches.

Falcons tab Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator

Jeff Ulbrich is returning to the Atlanta Falcons as defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday night. Ulbrich was the New York Jets' defensive coordinator over the past four seasons and served as interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 2024 season. The Jets went 3-9 during that span. He also continued serving as defensive coordinator.

Report: Texans' Joe Mixon, Azeez Al-Shaair good to go vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair are both set to play in Saturday's divisional playoff game at Kansas City, NFL Network reported. Mixon was limited in practice this week with an ankle injury and Al-Shaair was limited with a knee issue.

Tennis-Melbourne fans will decide on extending olive branch, says Collins

Danielle Collins will exit the Australian Open as public enemy number one after roasting a hostile crowd at the Grand Slam and the American said following her defeat on Saturday that it was up to the fans if they wanted to repair their relationship. Collins blew kisses at jeering fans and later thanked them for paying for her next five-star vacation following her second-round win over local favourite Destanee Aiava on Thursday, earning the sympathy of Novak Djokovic, who said the sport needed to take itself a bit less seriously.

Falcons interview Matt Eberflus for DC position

The Atlanta Falcons completed a virtual interview with Matt Eberflus for their defensive coordinator position, the team announced Saturday. Eberflus, 54, most recently served as head coach of the Chicago Bears for two-plus seasons. He was fired the day after a Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions, finishing his tenure with a 14-32 record.

Soccer-Goalkeeper Naeher named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was named the 2024 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the sport's national governing body said on Saturday, becoming only the second goalie in 40 years to claim the honour. Naeher helped the United States to win their fifth Olympic gold in a sensational Paris campaign, playing every minute of the tournament and letting in only two goals.

Tennis-Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct

Daniil Medvedev has been fined a large chunk of his Australian Open prize money for unsportsmanlike conduct at the year's opening Grand Slam, included a racket-smashing meltdown in the first round. The Russian, 28, whacked his racket into the net five times as his frustration boiled over during his opening victory against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej on Tuesday.

Chiefs outclass Texans to reach AFC title game

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass while Harrison Butker booted three field goals Saturday as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs subdued the visiting Houston Texans 23-14. Kansas City, which secured home-field advantage throughout the AFC with its 15-2 mark in the regular season, will welcome either Baltimore or Buffalo on Jan. 26 for a trip to the Super Bowl. The Ravens and Bills meet Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Houston bowed out in the divisional round for the second straight season.

