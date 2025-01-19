Pat Rafter Steps Into Laver Cup Spotlight
Pat Rafter, a two-time US Open winner, will become vice-captain of Team World for the 2025 Laver Cup. He succeeds Patrick McEnroe and will assist captain Andre Agassi. Rafter expressed enthusiasm for joining the event honoring tennis legend Rod Laver. McEnroe praised Rafter's leadership qualities.
In a significant shift for the 2025 Laver Cup, two-time US Open champion Pat Rafter has been appointed as vice-captain of Team World. The news, announced at a press conference during the Australian Open, confirms Rafter's new role supporting captain Andre Agassi at the San Francisco event in September.
Rafter, a revered figure in tennis, expressed his excitement, saying, "The Laver Cup is a phenomenal event, and being part of something that honors Rod Laver and past generations of tennis is very special to me." His appointment marks a transition from Patrick McEnroe, who had served under his brother John McEnroe since the tournament's inception in 2017.
Patrick McEnroe, reflecting on his tenure, spoke highly of Rafter, identifying him as a Hall of Famer and one of the classiest individuals in the sport. "This is a big step up for the team," McEnroe affirmed, expressing confidence in Rafter's leadership.
