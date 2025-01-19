Zverev's Secret to Mastering Left-Handers

World number two Alex Zverev attributes his prowess against left-handed players to his brother Mischa, a former top-30 player. Zverev recently defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert, marking his 26th consecutive win against left-handed opponents, during the Australian Open quarter-final held on Sunday.

Zverev improved his game alongside left-handed Mischa and finds that his exposure to left-handed techniques such as slices and topspins makes him more comfortable opposing them, unlike other players. Zverev will now face American right-hander Tommy Paul in the upcoming round.

The German has quietly progressed with six consecutive wins in the latest season. Despite losing a set against Humbert, Zverev managed a strong comeback, indicating his fitness recovery. Though he felt uncertain a week ago, Zverev is eager for three more matches on his quest for a Grand Slam title.

