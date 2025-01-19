India's Women Create History with Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Win

The Indian women's team emerged as trailblazers in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, delivering a resounding 78-40 victory over Nepal on Sunday.

Held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the event showcased India's strategic prowess and agility as they took control of the game from the outset. Captain Priyanka Ingle spearheaded the attack, amassing multiple touchpoints and putting India firmly in the lead by 34 points.

Despite a valiant effort by Nepal, India's Chaithra orchestrated a Dream Run, accumulating 78 points to seal the match as the team crowned themselves as the first holders of the Kho Kho World Cup title. India's journey to this historic win included decisive victories over South Korea, Iran, and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)