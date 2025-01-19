Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra's Surprise Wedding to Tennis Prodigy Himani Mor
Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin star, recently married tennis player Himani Mor in a private ceremony. The couple left for their honeymoon shortly after the wedding. Himani, a promising tennis talent, is studying sports management in the U.S. Neeraj announced the marriage with heartfelt social media posts.
In a surprising turn of events, Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated javelin athlete, married tennis player Himani Mor. The intimate ceremony, recently held in India, has captivated fans.
Announcing the union through social media, Chopra, 27, expressed gratitude as he embarked on this new life chapter with the 25-year-old Himani, from Sonipat, Haryana.
Following the wedding, the couple traveled for their honeymoon. Himani is a sports management student in New Hampshire, USA, with a background in political science and physical education from Delhi's Miranda House.
