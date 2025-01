Svitolina Surges to Australian Open Quarter-Finals

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina clawed her way back from a slow start to defeat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1, securing a spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals for the third time.

The 30-year-old overcame a 4-1 deficit by ramping up her aggression, eventually dominating the game and advancing to her twelfth Grand Slam quarter-final.

Svitolina's powerful performance exemplified her determined mindset, especially given her pregnancy and surgical recovery last year, symbolizing an inspiring comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)