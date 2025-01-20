Left Menu

Yograj Singh Backs India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Former cricketer Yograj Singh endorses India's selection for the Champions Trophy 2025, warning against dropping star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli despite their form. He praised BCCI for their choices. The tournament begins February 19, with India playing key matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:07 IST
Yograj Singh. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yograj Singh, former Indian cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, has expressed strong support for the recently announced Indian cricket team squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Singh emphasized the importance of retaining veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, despite their current lackluster performance, insisting that their presence is crucial to the team's success.

During a press conference on Saturday, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma unveiled the 15-member team ahead of the crucial tournament and the ODI series against England. Speaking to ANI, Singh stated, "I congratulate the BCCI and selectors for supporting the team. Dropping stars like Rohit and Virat could lead to the team's downfall."

The Champions Trophy 2025 will commence on February 19 and run until March 9, hosted by Pakistan and UAE, where India will play in UAE matches under a hybrid model. Set to feature 15 matches among eight teams, the tournament's highlight will be the India-Pakistan match on February 23 in Dubai. Singh pointed out, "We may have experienced setbacks in Australia, but we have also triumphed in critical encounters."

