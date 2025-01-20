Youth and Experience Power Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Triumph

In a striking display of both youthful vigor and seasoned expertise, Karnataka clinched the Vijay Hazare Trophy, ending a five-year wait for the esteemed title. Head coach Yere Goud attributed this success to a harmonious blend of emerging talents and experienced players.

Under the leadership of captain Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka transformed their fortunes, building on a disappointing exit in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The young brigade, featuring names like Ravichandran Smaran and KV Aneesh, along with stars such as pacer Abhilash Shetty, played vital roles in the campaign.

Looking ahead, Goud emphasized the need to maintain momentum into the upcoming Ranji Trophy contests. With strategic planning and player development, Karnataka aims to extend their winning streak and capture the prestigious Ranji title in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)