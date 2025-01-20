Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Dream: A New Era Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, commenced his tenure with Ferrari, fulfilling a long-held dream. Leaving Mercedes, Hamilton embarks on a new journey with the Italian team, partnering with Charles Leclerc. His first official day involved preparations, with official testing slated for later dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:40 IST
World-renowned Formula One driver, Lewis Hamilton, marked his inaugural day with Ferrari on Monday, epitomizing a lifelong aspiration to race for the prestigious Italian team. Hamilton, who disclosed his unexpected move from Mercedes nearly a year ago, finally finds himself at Ferrari's Maranello base, ready to make history.

The seven-time champion took to Instagram, expressing that joining Ferrari was a memorable milestone in his illustrious career—fueled by an enduring dream of competing in the team's signature red. Although eager, adverse weather conditions delayed his Fiorano test run until Wednesday, with initial official testing set for February 26-28 in Bahrain.

Hamilton is set to drive alongside Charles Leclerc, as Ferrari seeks their first driver's title since 2007. He replaces Carlos Sainz, now with Williams, ahead of the upcoming season that kicks off with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Hamilton conveyed enthusiasm about this new chapter and the potential histories yet to be written.

(With inputs from agencies.)

