Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Dream: A New Era Unfolds

World-renowned Formula One driver, Lewis Hamilton, marked his inaugural day with Ferrari on Monday, epitomizing a lifelong aspiration to race for the prestigious Italian team. Hamilton, who disclosed his unexpected move from Mercedes nearly a year ago, finally finds himself at Ferrari's Maranello base, ready to make history.

The seven-time champion took to Instagram, expressing that joining Ferrari was a memorable milestone in his illustrious career—fueled by an enduring dream of competing in the team's signature red. Although eager, adverse weather conditions delayed his Fiorano test run until Wednesday, with initial official testing set for February 26-28 in Bahrain.

Hamilton is set to drive alongside Charles Leclerc, as Ferrari seeks their first driver's title since 2007. He replaces Carlos Sainz, now with Williams, ahead of the upcoming season that kicks off with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Hamilton conveyed enthusiasm about this new chapter and the potential histories yet to be written.

