Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari: A New Era Begins

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has officially joined Ferrari, making a notable visit to the team's headquarters on Monday. The legendary driver spent his day at the Fiorano track before engaging in a comprehensive meeting with Piero Ferrari. A day-long immersion program followed, indicating his commitment to his new team.

Hamilton expressed his excitement, stating that joining Scuderia Ferrari is a dream realized. 'There are some days that you'll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days,' Hamilton shared. He reflected on his career achievements, expressing that racing in red has long been an aspiration.

The 40-year-old driver, who announced his move from Mercedes to Ferrari last year, is scheduled to test a 2022 or 2023 Ferrari car in the coming days at Fiorano. This move marks a significant shift in his illustrious career in Formula 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)