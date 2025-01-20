Left Menu

JSW Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs Over Delhi SG Pipers in Dominant Display

JSW Soorma Hockey Club claimed a decisive 5-1 win against Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League. Charlotte Englebert and Sonam helped establish an early lead, with further goals from Charlotte Stapenhorst and Penny Squibb cementing the victory, despite a lone goal from Sangita Kumari for the Pipers.

In a commanding performance in the Women's Hockey India League, JSW Soorma Hockey Club vanquished Delhi SG Pipers in a 5-1 victory on Monday. With Charlotte Englebert and Sonam scoring early, the team's dominance was clear from the start.

Despite a response from Sangita Kumari for Delhi, further goals by Charlotte Stapenhorst and a decisive last-minute score by Penny Squibb sealed Soorma's triumph. The club's pressing game suffocated the Pipers, capitalizing on opportunities to dominate possession and maintain the lead.

The Pipers struggled to find a foothold, with missed connections in key plays, despite showing some attacking promise. Soorma's defensive strategy and decisive goal-scoring sealed a comprehensive win that highlighted their prowess on the field.

