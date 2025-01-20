JSW Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs Over Delhi SG Pipers in Dominant Display

In a commanding performance in the Women's Hockey India League, JSW Soorma Hockey Club vanquished Delhi SG Pipers in a 5-1 victory on Monday. With Charlotte Englebert and Sonam scoring early, the team's dominance was clear from the start.

Despite a response from Sangita Kumari for Delhi, further goals by Charlotte Stapenhorst and a decisive last-minute score by Penny Squibb sealed Soorma's triumph. The club's pressing game suffocated the Pipers, capitalizing on opportunities to dominate possession and maintain the lead.

The Pipers struggled to find a foothold, with missed connections in key plays, despite showing some attacking promise. Soorma's defensive strategy and decisive goal-scoring sealed a comprehensive win that highlighted their prowess on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)