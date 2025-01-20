Left Menu

Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji After a Decade

Virat Kohli is set to play in the Ranji Trophy for the first time since 2012, representing Delhi in their match against Railways on January 30. He missed the previous game due to a neck sprain but has confirmed his availability for the final league match.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is poised to make his return to the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade, having last played in 2012. Kohli will represent Delhi in their upcoming fixture against Railways starting on January 30.

Though Kohli missed Delhi's clash against Saurashtra on January 23 due to a neck sprain, he has informed the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) of his readiness to participate in the final league game of the tournament.

The BCCI has mandated that all contracted players contribute to domestic cricket unless sidelined by health issues, a move inspired by India's recent series loss in Australia.

