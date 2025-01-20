Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji After a Decade

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is poised to make his return to the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade, having last played in 2012. Kohli will represent Delhi in their upcoming fixture against Railways starting on January 30.

Though Kohli missed Delhi's clash against Saurashtra on January 23 due to a neck sprain, he has informed the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) of his readiness to participate in the final league game of the tournament.

The BCCI has mandated that all contracted players contribute to domestic cricket unless sidelined by health issues, a move inspired by India's recent series loss in Australia.

