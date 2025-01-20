Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji After a Decade
Virat Kohli is set to play in the Ranji Trophy for the first time since 2012, representing Delhi in their match against Railways on January 30. He missed the previous game due to a neck sprain but has confirmed his availability for the final league match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is poised to make his return to the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade, having last played in 2012. Kohli will represent Delhi in their upcoming fixture against Railways starting on January 30.
Though Kohli missed Delhi's clash against Saurashtra on January 23 due to a neck sprain, he has informed the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) of his readiness to participate in the final league game of the tournament.
The BCCI has mandated that all contracted players contribute to domestic cricket unless sidelined by health issues, a move inspired by India's recent series loss in Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Virat Kohli
- Ranji Trophy
- Delhi
- DDCA
- domestic cricket
- BCCI
- Railways
- Saurashtra
- neck sprain
- cricketers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I would want everyone to play domestic cricket: Gambhir.
Electrification Sparks New Era for Tripura Railways
Historical transformation in railways in past decade, visible changes in rail infra: PM Modi.
Jammu Railway Division: A New Milestone in Northern Railways
Indian Railways on Track: Boost in Budget Utilization and Modernization